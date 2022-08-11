Our Staff Reporter

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Seeks report of inquiry commission on power projects suspended during last four years.

PM pays glowing tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau.

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed regret that social media trolls by Imran Khan had been en­gaged in running hateful trends against Armed Forces during the last four months.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said entire nation has wit­nessed how Im­ran Niazi has used such ep­ithets against the leadership of the Paki­stan Army. The Prime Minister posed a question as to wheth­er the families of the martyrs will forget all this?

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Niazi can fool himslef, but not the nation. Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to complete comprehensive planning for the completion of low-cost solar power proj­ects on priority basis. Chair­ ing a high level meeting on solar initiatives across the country in Islamabad on Wednesday, he directed to submit inquiry report on amount received as fuel price adjustment in electricity bills and delay in the completion of power projects during the last four years. The prime minister said special priori­ty should be given to Baloch­istan while providing solar system alternate of electric­ity. Shehbaz Sharif lament­ed that the Alternative Ener­gy Policy given two years ago in 2020 not only failed, but after that, no foreign invest­ment was made in this sector. The meeting was briefed in detail on low-cost solar pow­er projects as an alternative to expensive imported fuel. It was told that solarization projects of 14000 MW will be launched in the next few months out of which projects of 9000 MW will be complet­ed on priority basis. Under these projects, solar sys­tems will not only be given at discounted prices, but tax incentives will also be giv­en on these projects. Mean­while, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif paid rich tribute to the German doctor Ruth Pfau for her services to the people of Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

Islamabad

NA passes motion to declare Soomro’s seat vacant over 40-day absence

Islamabad

SC committed to safeguard constitutional rights of minority communities: CJP

1 of 11,217

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More