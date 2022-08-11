Police could not recover Shahbaz Gill’s cell phone

Police on Thursday raided a house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s driver to recover the PTI leader’s cell phone but could not be recovered.

According to the police, the family of Shahbaz Gill’s driver resisted the raid, whereas, the driver managed his escape good.

The police arrested the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver and also registered a case against the incident at the Aabpara police station.

“The accused not only ripped the clothes of the police raiding party but also snatched cell phones from them,” police maintained in the first information report [FIR].

“Dr Shahbaz Gill had revealed giving the cell phone to his driver. The police, on Shehbaz Gill’s identification, carried out the raid to recover the mobile phone,” they added.

“The absconding driver Izhaar and his other accomplices will be arrested soon,” they vowed.

The driver’s wife and the accused Nauman were produced in court, a two-day physical remand was also granted while the wife was sent to jail on judicial remand.

The session court of Islamabad issued an order on the remand request of Shehbaz Gul’s driver’s wife and cousin The remand was approved, and the lawyer of the accused filed a bail application after the arrest.

The District Sessions Court has issued a notice on the bail application of Shahbaz Gul’s driver Izhar’s wife.

Meanwhile, The former prime minister took to the Twitter to vent his anger over the arrests made by the police, declared the arrests as fascist illegal abductions and asked the legal community if there were no “fundamental rights anymore”.

He said that the police raided the house of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant day after the PTI leader’s arrest and maintained that the arrest was ‘legal’.

“The “imported government of cabal of crooks” is using fear and terror against the media and the people to “gain acceptance after being routed in Punjab”, the former PM wrote on his Twitter handle.

Imran Khan further added that such actions are “further destabilising [the] country” and the only solution for the issues facing Pakistan are “fair and free elections”.

Earlier, the District Sessions Court had reserved its decision on the physical remand request of Shehbaz Gul’s driver’s wife and accused Nauman.

The accused’s lawyer told the court that the accused has a 12-month-old daughter who is crying at home without her mother, after which the accused’s daughter was also brought to the court room.

The judge asked the accused if she had something to say, to which the woman said that the police broke the door and entered.