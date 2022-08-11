Police registers case against fake journalists

Mardan -The district police have registered a case against an allegedly fake journalist and his two other fellows for entering without permission and using a drone camera in the Youm-e-Ashur procession, sources said.

Sources added that the district administration has issued permission cards to journalists for media coverage of the Youm-e-Ashur procession. Sources added that a person named Aman Khan son of Ibrahim Khan resident of Eidgah Shamsi Road along with his two other fellows identified as Rifaq son of Farid Khan resident of Khaksar and Haris resident of Katlang entered the Youm-e-Ashur procession and started coverage through the drone camera.

Sources added that when the police officer asked for identification, they said that they are journalists but had no identity card from any newspaper or channel or even a permission card for Youm-e-Ashur procession coverage.

However, later on, they escaped from the spot.

Later, on the complaint of ASI Farman Khan PRO District Police Officer, Police Station City registered cases against the mentioned person under sections 419 and 420 and arrested one accused identified as Aman Khan.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb Kashmiri, Central General Secretary of All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) in a press statement said that these kinds of fake journalists are called for interviews by DPO, DIG, SHOs, DC, ACs and other administration officers. They blackmail simple people by taking pictures with the officers. He added that the mentioned person is sitting in the front seat in the big programs of the administration.

He added that because of these fake people, journalism is disgraceful in the district. Aurangzeb argued that it is the need of time that the district administration and Mardan Press Club should prepare a TOR to stop the way of such type of people who use the name of journalism.