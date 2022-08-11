Staff Reporter

Prime suspect involved in murder of old man held

BUREWALA    –     Police claimed to have arrested prime sus­pect who had escaped af­ter killing an old man over old enmity. According to the details, two brothers shot and killed 65-year-old person namely Talib Hussain over old dispute and fled away from crime scene a few days ago. A special team led by SHO Sheikh Faazil police sta­tion, Nasir Hussain ar­rested the main accused along with the weapon used in murder while the search for the other ac­cused continues

