News Desk

Rain, wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, northeast south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, heavy falls are likely at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir, while at isolated places in south Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshwar thirty, Quetta and Muzafarabad twenty-five, Gilgit twenty-one and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla twenty- one degree centigrade, Leh fifteen, Pulwama twenty and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM welcomes UAE’s upcoming $1 bn investment in Pakistan

Uncategorized

Over 76 cops deputed for Imran Khan’s security: Islamabad police

Uncategorized

COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication drive in Pakistan

International

China warns US against creating ‘bigger crisis’ over Taiwan

Islamabad

Police, ICT admin hold flag march on Youm-e-Istehsaal

Sports

PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs

Newspaper

Murray and Venus defeated in Washington openers

National

CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

Uncategorized

Serbian president calls for dialogue to resolve issues peacefully with Kosovo

International

Moderate earthquake jolts western Indonesia

1 of 73

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More