Real Madrid win their 5th UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid added the 2022 UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet Wednesday, beating their German opponents Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland’s capital.

In the 37th minute, Austrian defender David Alaba scored an open goal from close range after Casemiro’s assists with his head at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The Spanish club led the first half 1-0.

Captain Karim Benzema doubled the lead for the Whites in the 65th minute.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior laid the ball into Benzema’s path as the French forward fired to beat Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

It was Benzema’s 324th goal for Real Madrid as he became the club’s second-highest goal scorer.

The Frenchman surpassed former Real Madrid star Raul, who tallied 323 goals for the club.

Now a Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 2009-2018.

Real Madrid clinched the Super Cup for the fifth time in history after previously winning it in 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Following Wednesday’s triumph against Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid tied record holders AC Milan and Barcelona, who sealed the Super Cup five times each.

It was Eintracht Frankfurt’s first-ever Super Cup appearance but the German club returned home empty-handed.