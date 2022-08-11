Our Staff Reporter

Revival of cotton production top priority of govt

LAHORE    –     Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Ja­hanian Gardezi on Wednesday said that revival of cotton was the first priority of Punjab government as the cotton crop supported the country’s econo­my. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the current situation of cotton at the Mango Research Institute, Multan after as­suming the charge of Minister of Agriculture, says a handout issued here. The meeting also reviewed the severity and nature of control of pests attacking on the cotton crop including integrated pest man­agement (IPM) plots. The provincial minister said that the future of cotton was linked to IPM, adding that implementation of IPM not only increased the yield but also significantly reduced the cost of the farmers. He said that the months of August, Sep­tember were very crucial for better care of cotton, adding that Agriculture department should guide the farmers to ensure the cotton production target. He said that beneficial insects bred in biological laboratories were being provided free of cost to the farmers. On the occasion Saqib Ali Secretary Agri­culture South Punjab while briefing the Minister of Agriculture Punjab said that the department had appointed the monitors in all the districts of cotton cultivation to review the activities of cotton, who were visiting their respective areas regularly and shared the reports about cotton.

