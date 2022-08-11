Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to reportedly get married this year

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally scheduled to wed at the end of September.

After postponing their nuptials multiple times in the wake of COVID-19, Fukrey will eventually get married this year, according to Richa.

The Gangs of Wasseypur star revealed her wedding plans to News18 in a recent interview.

“We will get married this year, will marry somehow. We’re very excited to get married but [we are] just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. [We] don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons.” She added, “Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

Richa and Ali have reportedly planned ceremonies in Mumbai and Delhi hosting around 400 people.