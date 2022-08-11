Rupee gains Rs2.12 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained Rs 2.12 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 221.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.03. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 216 and Rs 222 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.42 and closed at Rs 226.79 against the last day’s closing of Rs 229.20. The Japanese Yen lost four paisas against Pak rupee to close at Rs 1.64, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 268.44 as compared to its last closing of Rs 272.43. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 60 paisa each to close at Rs 60.41 and Rs 59.02 respectively.