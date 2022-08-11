APP

Rupee gains Rs2.12 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained Rs 2.12 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 221.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.03. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 216 and Rs 222 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.42 and closed at Rs 226.79 against the last day’s closing of Rs 229.20. The Japanese Yen lost four paisas against Pak rupee to close at Rs 1.64, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 268.44 as compared to its last closing of Rs 272.43. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 60 paisa each to close at Rs 60.41 and Rs 59.02 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

1 of 3,885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More