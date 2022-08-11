Russia must hand threatened nuclear plant back to Ukraine, says G7

GENEVA – G7 nations call on Russia “immediately hand back full control” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine. The actions of Russia’s armed forces are significantly raising the risk of a nuclear accident or incident, the G7 says.

Russian shelling in central Ukraine kills at least 16 people, the Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region says 13 died in the town of Marhanets. Two civilians died in the Donetsk region, while a woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia. The US will provide $89m (£73m) to Ukraine for removing land mines put in place by Russian forces.

The war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Wednesday.