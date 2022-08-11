News Desk

Russia must hand threatened nuclear plant back to Ukraine, says G7

GENEVA – G7 nations call on Russia “immediately hand back full control” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine. The actions of Russia’s armed forces are significantly raising the risk of a nuclear accident or incident, the G7 says.
Russian shelling in central Ukraine kills at least 16 people, the Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region says 13 died in the town of Marhanets. Two civilians died in the Donetsk region, while a woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia. The US will provide $89m (£73m) to Ukraine for removing land mines put in place by Russian forces.
The war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Wednesday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

1 of 4,564

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More