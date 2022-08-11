SBCA directs to vacate all dilapidated buildings in Karachi

KARACHI – The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday directed to vacate all the dilapidated building in the metropolitan.

According to details the dilapidated building committee of the SBCA visited old city areas and inspected dilapidated buildings in the area on Chairman SBCA’s orders. The committee, after the inspection, issued an advisory to vacate the dilapidated building as soon as possible. Residing in the old buildings can be dangerous as they are in not a good state, the committee stated.

The SBCA has ordered to vacate four buildings as soon as possible.