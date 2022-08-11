MONITORING DESK

Scientists claim to have discovered youngest planet

Scientists have found what could be the youngest planet ever observed.

The planet is barely 395 light-years from the Earth and its creation started only 1.5 million years ago, according to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

If compared, the Earth is 3,000 times older than this infant planet and its parent star, says the study.

The study says that the planet, in the constellation Ophiuchus, is so young that gas and dust are still coming together. This newborn planet is cradled in the arms of its parent star.

“It is like looking at our own past,” said Myriam Benisty, an astronomer at the Institute of Planetology and Astrophysics of Grenoble in France and a co-author of the study.

The planet is likely the youngest exoplanet ever found among some 5,000 discovered so far outside the home solar system.

The world’s most powerful telescope James Webb space telescope is already producing some breathtaking images. The scientists are set to deploy it to get clearer data about the baby planet.

“We infer that the planet’s mass is around a Jupiter mass. How did a giant planet form at an orbital radius of 200 au? One possibility is that the AS 209 disk was gravitationally unstable in the past and the planet formed via gravitational instability,” said the scientists.

“Observing planets at this young age allows us to place strong constraints on the mechanism and timescale of planet formation, crucial to gaining new insights into the formation and evolution of giant planets,” the paper says.

The baby planet’s distance from its parent star is 200 au which is about 19 billion miles.

The questions involving the origin of this universe have always intrigued modern science. And, the baby planet offers this opportunity to address some vital questions about the origin of planets and solar systems.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Snippets

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla stock as Twitter trial looms

Snippets

‘Disruption, economic coercion,’ China blasts US CHIPS Act

Snippets

Internet users spend most time on YouTube, data shows

Snippets

WhatsApp to allow users to hide online status

Snippets

Harry, Meghan ‘visual opulence’ clashes with their ‘humanitarian’ message

Snippets

53rd anniversary of US putting first man on moon

Snippets

Scientists warn of ‘very high ozone pollution’ for Europe as heatwaves soar

Snippets

Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona

Coronavirus

Canada approves first coronavirus vaccine for 6-month to 5-year-olds

Snippets

Biden unveils first photo from James Webb Space Telescope

1 of 630

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More