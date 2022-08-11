Sindh closing CNG stations again

The CNG filling stations across Sindh are going to be shut again from August 12 (Friday), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said Thursday as the country fights gas shortage.

As per the SSGC, CNG will not be available at any fuel pump in Karachi and rest of the province from 8pm on Friday till 8am on August 15.

Earlier, the company had said it would suspend supply to CNG stations from August 5 to August 8. However, it later announced not to shut the gas supply from August 5-8 on account of Muharram.