Sindh CM appreciates administration’s hard work on Ashura

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has applauded security agencies for performing their duties with utmost responsibility in Muharram processions and public gatherings.

According to details, the CM said that the Ashura procession proceedings in peace due to the hard work of all security agencies including the police and rangers. The CM also thanked all the doctors and paramedical staff for taking care of the participants of the Ashura processions.

The CM applauded the religious ulemas for maintaining an environment of sectarian harmony amid the Muharram gatherings. Karachi Commisoner, District Administration and Local Bodies worked very hard too, the CM added. The CM concluded by reminding us that Sindh was the epitome of love, respect, peace and harmony.

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, observed across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and his companions in Karbala. Mourning processions were organised in all the cities and towns of the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited Qadamgah Moula Ali (R.A) and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate mourners during Ashura.

Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Jabbar Khan and officers of district administration offered dua at Qadamgah for peace and prosperity of the people of the country.

Talking to reporters, CM stressed on importance of cleanliness arrangements to facilitate mourners for observance of Ashura and appreciated district administration for taking cleanliness measures at Qadamgah Moula Ali after recent torrential rains.

Earlier, CM Sindh also visited Latifabad disposal (LD-1) site, where all pumping motors were operational. He said due to failure of power supply rainwater could not be drained out from low lying areas of Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural taluka and expressed satisfaction over prompt action by district administration for drainage of rainwater from major roads and main city areas.

