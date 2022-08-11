Spotify honors music legend Nazia Hassan as EQUAL Pakistan ambassador for August

LAHORE – EQUAL Pakistan continues to celebrate women artists and recognize their contribution to the music industry by promoting aspiring artists and legends that have shaped Pakistan’s music industry. The latest addition to the list is the music icon, the Queen of South Asian Pop, Nazia Hassan. Embossing an everlasting mark in the nation’s hearts and revered for redefining Pakistan’s pop music landscape forever during the golden era of the 80s and 90s, Nazia is the first ambassador to be honoured posthumously. Her inclusion in the program is a tribute to the legend on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Later this month, she will light up Times Square, NYC, by being featured on a digital billboard in one of the world’s most recognized locations.

Launched earlier this year, the music program EQUAL Pakistan raises the volume for women artists’ voices and recognizes their impact on the music scene. This month, fans worldwide can see Nazia on the cover of Spotify’s global EQUAL playlist and discover her renowned track, “Boom Boom”, on both the local and global EQUAL playlists.

Nazia Hassan is a name synonymous with finesse and soulful rhymes. Her influence on the subcontinent continues to be emulated and admired until this day, even after her passing. Making her debut with the song “Aap Jaisa Koi” in 1980, she and her brother Zoheb Hassan have sold more than 65 million records worldwide. Having won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer at 15 in 1981, she remains the first Pakistani and the youngest recipient of the accolade to date. As the world celebrates the 22nd anniversary of her passing on Aug 13, EQUAL Pakistan remembers her profound impact on Pakistan’s music ecosystem. With her brother Zoheb Hassan, Nazia holds enormous respect and affection for her music and her contributions to social causes.