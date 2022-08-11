Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela: DC

Says medical facilities being provided to flood victims on an emergency basis.

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Wednesday said on special direction of Chief Minister Balochistan, measures were being taken to help flood victims in respective areas of the district.

He said that medical facilities were be­ing provided to the flood victims on an emergency basis in the supervision of the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Health and Paki-stan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islam-abad (PIMS)

He also lauded the efforts of the special-ist surgeons of PIMS and the health de-part­ment staff for working day and night with aim to provide healthcare facilities to the pa­tients in the area. The DC said that a disaster control room was estab-lished in the DC of­fice and staff were de-ployed to monitor the situation under the health plan in DHQ Uthal and RHC Lakhra camp. He said that epidem­ic diseases had been controlled by providing timely treatment to patients suffering from ma-laria and diarrhea diseases, adding that free medicines and medical facilities were being provided to patients.

Terming the impression related to epi-demics in the areas as negative propa-ganda on social media, DC Murad said that the district administration had orga-nized a medical camp for one week with the support of PIMS, adding that spray drive had been started on a war footing against mosquito repellents in the flood-affected urban areas, Gadani, Hub, Uthal.