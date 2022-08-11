Our Staff Reporter

Submission of nomination papers for four NA vacant seats begins in KP

PESHAWAR   –  The submission of nomination papers for four vacant seats of the National Assembly and women reserved seat began here on Wednesday.

According to office of provincial election commissioner, the nomina­tion papers can be submitted for NA-22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar and NA 45 Kurram till Au­gust 13. Polling would be held on Sep­tember 25, 2022. The names of candi­dates would be published on August 14 and scrutiny of papers to be made by August 17 while appeal against ac­ceptance and rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers could be submitted on August 20.

Appeals against returning officers’ decisions would be decided by August 25 by the election tribunals while re­view list of candidates to be issued by August 26. The candidates can with­draw their nomination papers by Au­gust 27 while election symbols to can­didates would be issued by August 29. Priority list of candidates from PTI for women reserved seat can be submitted in ECP Peshawar Office by August 13 and final list of candidates would be issued by August 29 for women reserved seat

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 353 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

1 of 10,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More