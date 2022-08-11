Submission of nomination papers for four NA vacant seats begins in KP

Peshawar-Submission of nomination papers for four vacant seats of the National Assembly and women reserved seat began here on Wednesday.

According to the office of provincial election commissioner, the nomination papers can be submitted for NA-22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar and NA 45 Kurram till August 13. Polling would be held on September 25, 2022.

The names of candidates would be published on August 14 and scrutiny of papers to be made by August 17 while appeal against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers could be submitted on August 20.

Appeals against returning officers’ decisions would be decided by August 25 by the election tribunals while review list of candidates to be issued by August 26. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by August 27 while election symbols to candidates would be issued by August 29.

Priority list of candidates from PTI for women reserved seat can be submitted in ECP Peshawar Office by August 13 and final list of candidates would be issued by August 29 for women reserved seat.