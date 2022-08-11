APP

Tarakai directs to pay attention to students’ enrolment in merged areas

Peshawar    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Wednesday instructed education directorate to pay special attention to enrolment of male and female students in the merged districts.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he directed to give additional responsibility to the staff of education directorate to monitor the enrolment drive in each district. Special duties should also be assigned  to all administrative staff including clerks and officers so that no child should remain unattended from getting admission in school. The minister directed Director IT to continue verification and monitoring of admissions and upload the

data on daily basis, adding that strict action would be taken if the staff and heads of schools would not meet the enrolment task. On the occasion the representatives of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation and

Accelerated Learning Programme were specially invited for suggestions who recommended expediting the enrolment drive by strengthening door to door campaign, announcement through mosques and awareness campaign through social and electronic media. The meeting was informed that all arrangements have been completed for provision of basic facilities at schools and in this regard books’ supply in 32 districts have been completed and all students would

get books at the first day of admission at the school. The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Mutasim Billah, special secretaries, Director IT, Additional Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority and others.

