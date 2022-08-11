The ICT police say the raid on Gill’s driver’s house was legal

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday stated that the raid conducted on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s house was ‘legal’.

Following Gill’s arrest, the ICT police raided his driver’s home and maintained that the driver’s family had protested in a government car.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the police stated that they were collecting “all evidence” related to the case.

“Wherever legal action is required, the police will do its job,” they said, adding that the scope of this particular case could be extended to other provinces beyond Islamabad.

According to the police, legal action would be taken against those who were found “concealing evidence or erasing evidence”.

Advising people to not pay attention to fake news, they claimed that action would also be taken against those who were spreading “false news and incitement” among the people.

“Islamabad Capital Police will ensure the enforcement of the law,” it maintained.

The federal government confirmed on Tuesday that it had arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill for sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

Addressing a press conference following the arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Gill was arrested by the Islamabad Police after lodging an FIR.

He said a “conspiratorial role” of a private TV channel has also come to the fore, adding that Shahbaz Gill, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and the channel’s administration played the role on the instruction of Imran Khan.

The minister furthered that negative propaganda was spread against the martyr of the helicopter crash on social media.

“An attempt was made to incite mutiny and sedition in the Pakistan Army ranks and files. This whole conspiracy is being investigated and the conspiratorial characters are being determined,” he added.

Despite earlier chagrin over the “abduction” of Gill, the PTI seems to be distancing itself from Shahbaz Gill.

Talking to Javed Chaudhry on Express News, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Gill’s narrative was “not the party’s stance” and added that “every person has their own opinion”.

He, however, still insisted that “Shahbaz Gill should be forgiven after withdrawing his statement”.