The need to be inquisitive

Curiosity leads to cognitive growth. It facilitates one to seek knowledge and to know about themselves. Seeking knowledge is a continuous process and one must have the acumen to ask questions. Students need to be avid learners if they wish to turn into successful professionals.

Often the faculty members are not open to replying to questions and expect the student to comprehend the lecture without difficulty. Curiosity is the key to increasing knowledge. It is embedded into our consciousness as humans are seekers of information. We need guidance to progress and to learn.

To be curious is a sign of people being open to accepting what they do not know. To think that one knows everything is a fallacy people tend to live to satisfy their ego and to hide their shortcomings. Curious people do not hide behind pseudo-acts that give them a false sense of belonging or acceptance. It happens so often that adults and the youth alike feel it to be below their integrity to question. This trend and habit must change. Curiosity remains a part of our consciousness for we need to know the reality. It is developed and satisfied in various ways.

First, reading is a great way to learn. It expands our thought process, and memory and connects us with information that leads to mental growth. Children and the youth must read whatever topics interest them. It is an act that should be pursued every day.

Second, observation is a good way to learn how to complete a task. Imagine you are watching a carpenter make a wooden table. Observation will give you insights into how the carpenter cuts wood to make a table.

Third, through conversation, you can develop curiosity. One must have the enthusiasm to ask and converse over a topic and find out more about it. You may have come across interesting facts and information when listening to elders discussing a subject matter. When you converse you allow your information to increase by listening to what others are saying.

Fourth, curiosity is satisfied when you accept that you lack information. You will not pursue knowledge-gaining acts unless you actively know that you need information. You must accept your limitations before you can embark on a journey of learning and exploration.

Fifth, curiosity is satisfied when we remove ourselves from the daily grind we are accustomed to. We must spend an hour a day disconnected from our cell phones, the Internet, and social media. We must use this time to reflect on our lives and how to manifest a successful future. We will ascertain how to increase our strengths and how to minimise our weaknesses.

Parents and teachers must provide their children and students with an environment that is conducive to learning and seeking knowledge. Such a mindset is developed at an early age when parents allow, appreciate, and acknowledge their child’s ability and intention to ask questions.