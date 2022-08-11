The wait is finally over! ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ will be released in theatres on October 13th

After a long delay, Pakistan’s most-awaited film, Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt, finally has a release date!

Initially set to release back in 2019, what was once said to be the most expensive Pakistani production to date, will finally hit theaters two years later on October 13, 2022.

Featuring immensely popular stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan as Mukkho, the Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.

Apart from Mahira and Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik will also be seen in key roles.

As per the director Bilal Lashari: “A ten-year journey of creating an impossible film will conclude this October in a cinema near you.”

The screenplay of The Legend of Maula Jatt is also from Lashari, with dialogues by Nasir Adeeb.

The film is produced by by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

