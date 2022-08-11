Traffic police issued 204,053 tickets in 2 months

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic (ITP) have expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 204,053 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules during last two months, informed the police spokesman on Wednesday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police are making renewed efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city. Various teams issued 204,053 fine tickets over violation of traffic rules during the last two months. Out of these fine tickets, 9,629 challans were issued over lane violation, 15,236 for not fastening seat belt, 6,213 for using mobile phones during drive, 4,940 for crossing red signal, 5,412 over violation of one-way, 28,088 for careless driving, 1,766 vehicles for having pressure horns, 4,670 for having tinted glasses, 1,299 for emitting smoke, and 56,846 to bikers for riding without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators’ specifically one-way violation. He said that traffic police personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience as well as politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that traffic police were utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has also appealed the citizens to follow rules. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.