Two terrorists killed in D I Khan

RAWALPINDI – The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two ter­rorists during a fire ex­change that took place after a police vehicle was targeted with an improvised explo­sive device (IED) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail (D.I.) Khan District. Accord­ing to an Inter Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army Quick Re­action Force immediately reached and cordoned the incident site. It added that weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to elimi­nate the menace of terror­ism from the area.