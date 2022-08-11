Agencies

Two terrorists killed in D I Khan

RAWALPINDI    –    The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two ter­rorists during a fire ex­change that took place after a police vehicle was targeted with an improvised explo­sive device (IED) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail (D.I.) Khan District. Accord­ing to an Inter Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army Quick Re­action Force immediately reached and cordoned the incident site. It added that weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to elimi­nate the menace of terror­ism from the area.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

IGP lauds policemen performance

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 353 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

1 of 9,745

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More