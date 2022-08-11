News Desk

Will oppose forced conversion of girls to Islam: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that his party will oppose forced conversions of girls to Islam.

Addressing a convention of the minorities on Thursday, he said that our holy Prophet (PBUH) is a mercy to the whole world and the State of Madina was the first welfare state in the world and our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had signed Meesaq-e-Madina (Madina Accord) with the people of all religions.

Imran Khan further said that there is no coercion in the religion of Islam and he will oppose forced conversion of girls to Islam, adding that the country will move forward if there is justice in the country.

