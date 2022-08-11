Woman deprived of cash, jewellery at gunpoint

MULTAN – A woman was deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phone at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police sta­tion here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a professor of Government Ele­mentary College Rifat Iqbal wife of Principal Nusrat Islam School Ahmed Farooq Khalid was re­turning home from college on a rickshaw when two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted her in premises of Bahauddin Za­kariya police station.

They held her hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs20,000, gold ornaments, mobile phone, documents from her and escaped. Police have started the investiga­tions into the incident.

1,363 POWER PILFERERS NABBED

Multan Electric Power Com­pany (MEPCO) have caught 1,363 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during cur­rent fiscal year 2022-23 (July to Aug-5), MEPCO official said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams ac­companying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaf­fargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.7 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs31.9 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were regis­tered against 219 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, In­stalling loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO official sources added.