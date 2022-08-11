Woman deprived of cash, jewellery at gunpoint
MULTAN – A woman was deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phone at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station here on Wednesday.
According to police sources, a professor of Government Elementary College Rifat Iqbal wife of Principal Nusrat Islam School Ahmed Farooq Khalid was returning home from college on a rickshaw when two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted her in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station.
They held her hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs20,000, gold ornaments, mobile phone, documents from her and escaped. Police have started the investigations into the incident.
1,363 POWER PILFERERS NABBED
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1,363 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during current fiscal year 2022-23 (July to Aug-5), MEPCO official said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.7 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs31.9 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 219 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO official sources added.