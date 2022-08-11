Youm-e-Ashur observed amid tight security in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Youm-e-Ashur was observed peacefully in the city on Tuesday (10th Muharram) with traditional religious spirit to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his 72 companions in Karbala battlefield.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by Rawalpindi police under command of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari and SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan.

Police were also assisted by personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain law and order situation in district.

Members of the District Peace Committee also assisted the LEAs in the process. Massive search operations were also carried out across the district prior to Youm-e-Ashur to flush out the suspects and anti-social elements.

Following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, police jawans equipped with automatic weapons were deployed in and around the Imambargahs as well as on the routes of mourning processions to avoid any danger. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq along with his team also visited the main route of procession and witnessed the arrangements being made to facilitate the mourners.

Similarly, the city traffic police, under command of Chief Traffic Officer Navid Irshad also facilitated the commuters and mourners.

“A total of 447 processions were carried out while 1,925 Majalis were held during Ashura-e-Muharram and due to stringent security arrangements made by police, not a single untoward incident occurred,” said CPO. He said a total of 6,000 well-equipped cops were deployed to shield the main processions and the Majalis.

“Sharp shooters were also deployed on high roof buildings along with main route to keep a vigil on suspects,” the city police chief said.

Moreover, walkthrough gates were installed at all the entry points of mourning processions with security personnel having metal detectors to frisk the mourners before entering the premises, he said.

Thousands of people set up sabeels of sweet water and milk and distributed rice among the mourners.

Earlier, the day began with Aamal-e-Ashura in mosques. Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya led the Aamal at Ali Masjid Satellite Town.

In Rawalpindi, main Youm-e-Ashur procession was taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohallah, Imambargah Col Maqbool Hussain and Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah situated at Bohar Bazar. The mourning procession passed through its traditional routes of Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, College Road, Liaquat Road, Babra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Bara Market and Bunni Chowk. Later, the mourners held “Sham-e-Gariban” at Qadeemi Imambargah.

The mourners performed “zanjir zani” to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions.

Later, after performing zanjir zani at Fawara Chowk, the participants of the main Ashura procession reached Raja Bazar and Purana Qila where Zuljinnah processions were taken out from Imambargah Kashmirian Tyre Bazar and Darbar Shah Chan Chiragh also merged into the main procession. The main Chehlum procession terminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through Jamia Masjid Road and Imambara Chowk.

According to a police spokesman, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi appreciated the efforts of bosses of Rawalpindi police for making foolproof security arrangements to protect the mourners on Youm-e-Ashur.

Effective security arrangements were witnessed in Islamabad during Ashura processions and strict patrolling as well as effective policing helped in ensuring peaceful conduct of religious gatherings in the city.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the efforts of Operations Division and Traffic Police for making effective arrangements and also thanked other law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders in successful implementation of the security plan.

He lauded the efforts of DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar who devised effective security plan and ensured its implementation. A control room was also set up at Safe City Islamabad and effective coordination was maintained among all wings.

According to details, personnel of Islamabad police were assigned patrolling and security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram (from 1st Muharram ul Haram to 9th Muharram). All processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Following the security plan, all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials themselves visited the routes of processions and ensured effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Close liaison was maintained with peace committees and organisers of Majalis and processions.

Cooperation of organisers was ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Hundreds of religious gatherings and processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants was also observed. Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in peaceful holding of all events in connection with Muharram ul Haram.