Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious reverence

KASUR – As in other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, was observed in the district with religious reverence and solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of Islam.

Various mourning processions, 49 in all, includ­ing 29 of Zuljinah and 20 of Alam and Tazia were taken out in 20 different areas of the district.

The main mourning procession, led by Syed Ali Aqdas Shamsi, was taken out from Saadat Imam­bargah, Kasur and after passing through desig­nated routes it culminated at Hussainia Rukndeen Khan Imambargah. Also, processions were taken out in Khudian, Chunian, Pattoki, Mustafaabad, Phoolnagar tehsils and other areas.

Strict security measures were ensured by the po­lice to prevent any untoward incident. A heavy con­tingent of police force, ‘razakars’ and civil defence force including 2 SPs,7 DSPs, 25 inspectors,114 Sub-inspectors,191 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 221 Head Constables,1,518 Constables, 43 Lady Con­stables,240 razakars,150 civil defence personnel and more than 604 volunteers were deployed for the security of the mourning processions.

Rescue-1122 service along with paramedical staff remained alert to provide emergency services. Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO), Kasur, Sohaib Ashraf and DSP City Hafiz Saeed and other officials visited pro­cession routes and inspected the security arrange­ments. While talking to media here on Wednesday, DSP Sohaib Ashraf said that fool proof security ar­rangements were made to provide cover to majalis and processions, and added that metal detectors were used, and biometric verification was conduct­ed at the entry points of the procession.