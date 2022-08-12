Our Staff Reporter

188 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE   –   About 188 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday in the province while no death was observed. According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 517,013 while the total deaths were recorded 13,590. The P&SHD confirmed that 151 new cases were reported in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi, eight in Faisalabad, eight in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Bahawalpur, two in Toba Tek Singh, one in Sargodha, two in Sahiwal, one in Sheikhupura, one in Muzaffargarh, one in Mandi Bahaudin, one in Jhang and one new case was reported in Hafizabad. The Punjab health department conducted 11,739,271 tests for the Covid-19 so far while 499,696 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s for their protection and cover their faces with masks. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens. It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been initiated.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 624 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in single day

Islamabad

Court reserves verdict on extension of Gill’s remand in sedition case

Lahore

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, face discrimination in India: Chohan

Lahore

Traders given assurance of more facilities

National

Taliban resurgence in Swat stokes fear

Islamabad

PM directs quick rehab of flood victims

National

Bomb hidden in artificial leg kills top Taliban cleric in Kabul

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

Islamabad

Gill likely to undergo military court trial

National

PHC stops FIA probe against Asad

1 of 9,760

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More