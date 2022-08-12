News Desk

2nd edition of KPL to begin in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Saturday

The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League will begin in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir tomorrow (Saturday).

Seven teams, including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions, and Overseas Warriors are taking part in the tournament.

Defending champions Rawalakot Hawks will play the opening match against Jammu Janbaz tomorrow.

Top Pakistan cricket stars including Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, Mohammad Hafeez and many more would be seen in action at the iconic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

PCB to hold first-of-a-kind women’s U19 tournament from 13 August

Sports

World Cup 2022 to kick off 1 day earlier to give Qatar opening match

Newspaper

My concern is team wins, not making records: Babar Azam

Newspaper

PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis inaugurated

Newspaper

New Zealand juggernaut rolls on with another all-round win

Newspaper

Platinum Jubilee Independence Day sports events start today

Newspaper

Khalid Rasool to contest for LDHA president slot

Newspaper

Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic

Newspaper

Real Madrid defeat Eintracht Frankfurt to win fifth UEFA Super Cup

Sports

Formula E’s 100th race marks the end of an era

1 of 2,005

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More