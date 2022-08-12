2nd edition of KPL to begin in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Saturday

The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League will begin in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir tomorrow (Saturday).

Seven teams, including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions, and Overseas Warriors are taking part in the tournament.

Defending champions Rawalakot Hawks will play the opening match against Jammu Janbaz tomorrow.

Top Pakistan cricket stars including Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, Mohammad Hafeez and many more would be seen in action at the iconic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.