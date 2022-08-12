Ahmad Awais again takes charge as AG Punjab

Ahmad Awais has once again taken charge as the advocate general of Punjab province, months after he resigned following removal of Omar Sarfraz Cheema as the governor of the Punjab province.

Punjab government has once again elevated Ahmad Awais to the slot after Hamza Shahbaz was removed as the chief minister following orders from the Supreme Court and election of Parvez Elahi to the slot.

On May 30, Ahmad Awais tendered his resignation from the position of Advocate General of Punjab and said that he could not continue performing his duties in the current scenario.

Awais said that he could not continue his duties as the AG Punjab anymore and he will submit his resignation just after the new governor assumes office.

The senior lawyer Ahmad Awais had performed his duties as AG Punjab from 2018 to 2019. He had been appointed again to the same position on July 29 – 2020.

Earlier, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had issued a notification to stop Awais from performing duties.

The provincial law department had stopped Ahmad Awais from appearing before courts on behalf of the Punjab government and assigned the responsibility of the office to Additional Advocate General Jawwad Yaqoob.

However, the provincial government revoked the order after the Lahore High Court (LHC) took notice.