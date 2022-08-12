ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI – A drug-smuggling bid was foiled at the New Islamabad International Airport by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), informed sources on Thursday.

As many as 227 capsules full of drugs were recovered from the stomach of two passengers travelling to Dubai and Doha from the New Islamabad International Airport, they said.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) held the two passengers identified as Gul Nabi and Kashif and also registered separate cases against the passengers and launched an investigation.

An ANF spokesperson said that Kashif, a passenger, was travelling to Doha from Islamabad when the ANF personnel took the passenger into custody on suspicion and interrogated him.

During the investigation, the passenger disclosed that he had drug-filled capsules in his stomach.

The passenger was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi where 102 capsules were recovered by doctors. He also added 125 heroin filled capsules have also been seized from stomach of another passenger namely Gul Nabi.

ANF spokesperson said that the value of recovered drugs in international market is worth millions of rupees.