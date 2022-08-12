News Desk

Ata Tarar moves LHC against PTI’s public gathering in Lahore

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering in Lahore, scheduled to take place on August 13.

According to details, Ata Tarar has filed a petition against PTI’s public gathering in Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan.

The petitioner has cited Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as respondents. Ata Tarar, in his petition, argued that sports ground cannot be utilised for political rallies.

The petitioner alleged that the stadium’s astroturf was removed for the public gathering. “The removal and installation of astroturf will cost millions of rupees,” he claimed, urging the Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop PTI from holding rally in the stadium.

It was learned that the removal of astroturf was originally planned for March or April of this year, but faced delays due to the revised PC-1 of the project.

A day earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday clarified that the AstroTurf at Lahore’s Hockey Ground, where the party will be holding a rally on August 13, was not being scrapped, rather it was being replaced with a new one.

 

