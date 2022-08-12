Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan govt to establish directorate for minorities’ affairs

Govt allocated Rs 50m for establishment of endowment fund for minorities to provide them financial assistance in case of any emergency.

 

QUETTA    –   Balochistan government has initiated a plan of setting up directorate for minorities’ affairs in Quetta during the current financial year to ensure their (minorities) inclusion in the provincial and national development by providing them equal opportunities in socioeconomic and political sphere.

The government had allocated Rs 50 million for the establishment of endowment fund for minorities to provide them financial assistance in case of any emergency, a senior official of Balochistan government said on Thursday. He said that the provincial government had also provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 89 million to 10,136 poor people of minority communities of the province.  Moreover, the provincial government had also allocated five per cent job quota for minorities in different government departments to enable them to play an important role in progress and prosperity of the country, he added. The Balochistan government, during the last three years, had renovated and repaired a total of 213 worship places of minority communities at a cost of Rs 240 million.

According to a senior official of Balochistan government, the provincial government has provided four well equipped ambulances worth Rs 6 million each for the welfare of minority community living in the province.

He said the provincial government had awarded some 1,618 scholarships to minority students studying in various educational institutions with the cost of Rs 89 million. Students from various minority communities of the province would be awarded hundreds of scholarships every year, he said.

He also mentioned that the provincial government had expended Rs 105 million to provide medical assistance to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

More facilities will be made available to children in the Child Protection Department: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Islamabad

Pakistan, Turkey sign Preferential Trade Agreement

National

Court grants bail to wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Lahore

Ahmad Awais again takes charge as AG Punjab

National

President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Lahore

Headlines

Pakistan inches closer to receive US$1.17bn from IMF

Karachi

Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

Lahore

Ata Tarar moves LHC against PTI’s public gathering in Lahore

National

Punjab govt announces fare concession for Orange Line Metro train

Islamabad

KP govt wants inclusion in PM-formed Jirga over law and order situation

1 of 9,764

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More