Balochistan govt to establish directorate for minorities’ affairs

Govt allocated Rs 50m for establishment of endowment fund for minorities to provide them financial assistance in case of any emergency.

QUETTA – Balochistan government has initiated a plan of setting up directorate for minorities’ affairs in Quetta during the current financial year to ensure their (minorities) inclusion in the provincial and national development by providing them equal opportunities in socioeconomic and political sphere.

The government had allocated Rs 50 million for the establishment of endowment fund for minorities to provide them financial assistance in case of any emergency, a senior official of Balochistan government said on Thursday. He said that the provincial government had also provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 89 million to 10,136 poor people of minority communities of the province. Moreover, the provincial government had also allocated five per cent job quota for minorities in different government departments to enable them to play an important role in progress and prosperity of the country, he added. The Balochistan government, during the last three years, had renovated and repaired a total of 213 worship places of minority communities at a cost of Rs 240 million.

According to a senior official of Balochistan government, the provincial government has provided four well equipped ambulances worth Rs 6 million each for the welfare of minority community living in the province.

He said the provincial government had awarded some 1,618 scholarships to minority students studying in various educational institutions with the cost of Rs 89 million. Students from various minority communities of the province would be awarded hundreds of scholarships every year, he said.

He also mentioned that the provincial government had expended Rs 105 million to provide medical assistance to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases.