BAP calls off public gathering

QUETTA     –   Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Thursday announced postponing its public gathering scheduled for 14th august 2022. “The decision of postponement of the political gathering was taken owing to advisory issued by the Metrological Department about bad weather,” Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and General Secretary of BAP Noor Muhammad Dumar said. The meeting was to be addressed by the top leadership of the party. The senior provincial minister announced the postponement of the meeting with the advice of the top leadership of BAP.

