Beyond the freedom

Most people think the day of freedom is only to be celebrated on one day which is the 14th of August 1947. Many shopkeepers put the flags as a product to sell out and children come out on the streets to celebrate the Jashn-e-Azadi. Now, what is freedom? Is only one day liable to celebrate the Jashn-e-Azadi?

However, freedom is not only related to the independence of the country, freedom can be represented by the infrastructure which includes faith, safety, respect, equality, and humanity. As one drop of water fills the full glass to drink, similarly improving small things fills the empty gap to create freedom for every day.

Freedom can not be inaugurated till it brings improvements in actions because good actions begin the good life. Therefore, let us move toward the small steps of goodness to build our country better and make the celebration of freedom every day rather than one day only.

RAGNI,

Sukkur.