CCAC to meet by end of current month for first estimation of cotton output

ISLAMABAD – Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) is scheduled to meet by last week of current month (August) in order to make the first estimation of crop output for the season 2022-23 as well as setting the priorities to achieve sustainable growth in crop of vital economic importance.

The Minister for National Food Security and Research is likely to chair the meeting, whereas all other stakeholders including provincial departments of agriculture, field extensions and progressive growers would attend the meeting, said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Khalid Abdullah. Talking to APP here on Thursday he said that, besides others, the CCAC meeting would also be attended by the representatives of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Cotton Ginners Association and other relevant stakeholders.

The meeting would also discuss the ways and means to revive, promote and develop the cotton crop, which was on declining from last many years, but due to government’s efforts it had gained momentum during last season, he said, adding that measures would be discussed to enhance area under cotton cultivation.

He said that the meeting would also take stocks of the crop destroyed due to current spell of torrential rains and flash floods.

In this regard, he said that Ministry of National Food Security and Research has directed all provincial governments for conducting survey and damage assessment of cotton crop which was affected due to rains and flash floods across the crop sowing areas. The provinces were also asked to collect data about the partially damaged crop and the crop which was completely destroyed in order to form appropriate policies for the compensation of cotton growers.

It is worth mentioning here that cotton crop standing over thousands of hectares in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was damaged due to recent heavy rains and flash floods. The efforts were being made to control the damage and revive the crop in affected areas.

The respective governments have also activated their field extension departments to provide technical assistance for cotton growers to minimize the damage by taking immediate steps including sanitation and drainage of stagnant water from the fields.

In this regard, the farmers would be provided basic tools and machinery for draining out the water to save their crops from further damage and concern departments were also directed to ensure the availability of heavy water pumps and other equipments to fulfill the demand of growers.