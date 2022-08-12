Chevening SAJP online application window opens

ISLAMABAD – The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) online application window is now open to receive applications for the 2022/23 cohort, the British High Commission announced yesterday.

The scheme is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives who are passionate about increasing their knowledge, networks and potential through tailored short courses, research, or professional placements at UK institutions, the British High Commission said in a statement.

The fellowship scheme is hosted by the University of Westminster and funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. Only online applications are being accepted between 02 August and 12 October 2022. Interested journalists can find all information about eligibility, timelines, and the online application system on our website: www.chevening.org/apply or www.chevening.org/fellowship/sajp

Seven journalists from Pakistan will be selected who will undertake a bespoke fellowship titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’.

These fellows will participate in eight intensive weeks of lectures, visits, and discussions that introduce them to key UK academics, media, and political figures in the field. They will also spend time meeting their peers in some of the UK’s top media organisations, as well as running a symposium on a topic of their choice in the final week.

Fellows of the scheme will also be invited to participate in exclusive networking events and talks. On graduating, fellows will join over 50,000 other Chevening Alumni who together form an influential and highly regarded global network.

The British High Commission supports women and minorities. In the last two years 58% of journalists chosen for the SAJP programme in Pakistan were female. We strongly encourage female journalists to apply for the scheme.

SAJP Fellow, Saher Baloch, a bilingual correspondent for BBC Urdu, said: “This Fellowship was one of the best experiences of my career, where I got to meet colleagues from different South Asian countries and learn from them. It was encouraging to see many female journalists as part of the cohort and I wish more women would apply for this fellowship in the future.”

This year is historic as it marks 75 years of UK-Pakistan relations. To mark the anniversary, a second phase of the Chevening Mentoring Scheme will be launched later this year to support women and minorities in the journalism profession. The first phase was launched earlier this year with 50% of mentors being female Chevening journalists.

The British High Commission will continue to celebrate 75 years of UK-Pakistan relations with a series of events and activities throughout 2022.