Commissioner reviews steps for Independence Day celebrations

QUETTA – Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khaitran has said that like the rest of the country, Independence Day will be celebrated in Rukhshan Division of Balochistan with great enthusiasm and unity.

Addressing a meeting held at his office on Thursday, the commissioner said that to mark the Independence Day with full zeal and fervor all government buildings, including main markets, would be decorated and illuminated ahead of 14th August. Additional Deputy Commissioners, deputy directors of education, principals of schools and colleges and heads of other departments as well as representatives of trade unions were present in the meeting. The Commissioner was informed that the students of different schools and colleges would participate in speech contests, national songs competitions, and perform tableaus. He also called upon government officers to ensure their participation in the Independence Day celebration and make the Diamond Jubilee celebration a grand one.