Convention pledges to protect women’s rights

The women’s convention organized by National Assembly’s Women Parliamentary Caucus in Islamabad has unanimously pledged to protect, and uphold women’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

In a resolution in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the first Constituent Assembly, the resolution said the representation of women and men in health, education, economy, and politics validates the foundations of democracy and renders legitimacy to it.

The women participants including legislators pledged to utilize their legislative authority in improving lots of womenfolk.

