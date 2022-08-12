News Desk

Court reserves verdict on extension of Gill’s remand in sedition case

A court in Islamabad hearing a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has reserved the verdict on a plea seeking an extension in his remand.

The PTI leader was produced before the court today after the completion of two-day physical remand. The verdict will be announced at 10:30am.

Gill was brought in the Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir’s court. Islamabad police pleaded the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader.

While the court allowed his legal team to meet the politician. The legal team met Gill in court room.

On the other hand, Islamabad police stopped PTI workers to go near the court. On this, the PTI workers chanted slogans against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

It should be noted here that Shehbaz Gill was arrested three days ago for incitement against institutions and their leadership.

