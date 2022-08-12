Agencies

DC orders to speed up anti-dengue campaign

MULTAN    –   The district administration has decided to speed up anti-dengue campaign in the city by keeping in view new rainy spell.  Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has ordered health department to get registered cases if dengue larvae was recovered. He said that the properties who didn’t have proper cleanliness arrangements would also be sealed. Wattoo expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the anti-dengue campaign here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazeer and CEO Health Dr Ali Mahdi were also present in the meeting. He directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make arrangements for drainage of ponds and immediate redressal of sewerage complaints. The dengue campaign was being monitored under the online system, DC Tahir added. On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Ali Mahdi gave briefing to DC about the performance of the departments.

