Dysfunction

The scarceness of good governance has always been remained crummy in this country since its inception. The high standards and integrity of the institutions lead to a good governance system. Good governance is the indication of strong institutions and leads toward political and economic stability. Owing to underdeveloped human resources, corruption, the absence of rule of law, and nepotism, the institutions of this country are heading toward the brink of decimation. The aforementioned factors depict a gloomy society, which could lead the country towards state of anarchism sooner or later.

Consequently, eroding the organs of the state, which affect the very basic structure of the state, the governance system. The rule of law is broken by the persistent erosion of the institutions. Whenever the question of governance arises, the leaders hide behind blame games and justifications. This country has immense natural resources but owing to mismanagement of these resources, the development process is being hindered. Concerned stakeholders are exploiting these resources for their personal gains and have no concern for the general masses.

The menace of corruption is injected in this society and is difficult to extract oneself from this muddy social arena. It has entrenched and pervaded every section of society. Corruption undermines the very basis upon which the social order rests. The menace of corruption negates the fundamental norms and values, honesty and fairness, making it difficult to distinguish between right and wrong. As a result of this menace, it has perverted the social structure and made it blurred.

In South Asia, many countries are showing good governance systems, like, Japan, China, South Korea etc. For instance, if we take the example of China, the way it responded to the pandemic was unmatched and unparalleled. It is said that the governance system of China is more efficient than others in the globe specifically in current times. Similarly, Bangladesh which emerged on the globe later to Pakistan is performing well in all sectors due to their good governance structure and institutions.

The top institutions of the country; legislative, executive and judiciary all are filled with underdeveloped human resources. Legislation is performing all other developmental projects except legislation because they don’t know about the modern time process of legislation. The induction of people into the public sector on a nepotism basis further hindered institutional development. All these aforementioned factors paralyzed the governance structure of the country and might have serious implications.

It is high time to erect the institutions for the smooth running of the country. The leaders should pay heed to the development of the country instead of playing blame games. There should be transparency in the induction of people in the public sector institutions, there must be assurance of rule of law, eradication of corruption and nepotism, so that country would have political and economic stability.

MUHAMMAD SUFYAN,

Azad Kashmir.