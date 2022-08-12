JAVAID UR RAHMAN

ECP directs parties to submit annual statements by 29th

ISLAMABAD    –   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reminded all the political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts for the financial year [ended on 30th June 2022) before 29th August, 2022. The ECP sought details of all registered political factions in terms of section- 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, with section 204. According to the details, the statements to be submitted to the ECP shall accompany the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head. The membership / certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D along with last valid renewal certificate.

