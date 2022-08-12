Ex-Khasadars protest against delay in merger with KP police

Mohmand-Ex-Khasadar personnel Thursday held a protest demonstration in front of Mohmand Press Club at Ghalanai against the delay in their merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regular police.

The protesting Khasadar personnel blocked the main Peshawar-Bajaur Road for some time and chanted slogans. The protestors were carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands for early implementation of Phase-IV, as under Phase-IV, a total of 162 Khasadars be absorbed into the police force.

Sajid Khan a protester told reporters on the occasion that the salaries of Khasadars were halted for the last two years due to which they were facing difficulties amid growing inflation.

He added that during the merger plan it was deiced that all the Khasadars will be absorbed into the KP police, but still, 162 Khasdar were not absorbed into the police.

The protesters vowed to continue their protest till the acceptance of their demand for the absorption of Khasadar into the police force.

An official of police assured the protesters that their demand would be met after which the protesters dispersed.

A source told that earlier, about 1,048 Levies and 622 Khasadar personnel from Mohmand district were absorbed into the regular police; while in the second phase about 1,466 and 519 in the third phase. He said the district police officer (DPO) already forwarded the list of Khasadars to be merged into the police force to the concerned Regional Police Officer, for necessary action.