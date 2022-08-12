News Desk

Farah Khan sends legal notice to Atta Tarrar

Farah Khan on Friday sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Special Assistant Atta Tarar for defaming her name.
Farah Khan sent the legal notice to Atta Tarar through her lawyer Azhar Siddique.

According to the text of the notice, Atta Tarar admitted in his reply that he had defamed Farah Khan’s name and the special assistant has been constantly defaming her name.

It further said Atta Tarar’s action is affecting Farah Khan’s reputation.

The notice further stated that the PM’s special assistant should apologize within seven days, otherwise a defamation claim would be filed against him.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

National

Pak-UK ties based on friendship, mutual cooperation: COAS

National

Ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan for sake of country: President Alvi

National

Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani assumes charge as new WAPDA chairman

National

Economic stability coming in country due to govt’s positive policies: Salik Hussain

Karachi

Rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar, trading at Rs215.79

National

TTP ‘checkpoint’ established in Swat: report

National

Armed forces exist today to prevent wars from occurring: COAS Gen Bajwa

Islamabad

Making TikTok videos at public places on Independence Day banned

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 3rd PDWP Forum

1 of 8,791

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More