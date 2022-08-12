Farah Khan sends legal notice to Atta Tarrar

Farah Khan on Friday sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Special Assistant Atta Tarar for defaming her name.

Farah Khan sent the legal notice to Atta Tarar through her lawyer Azhar Siddique.

According to the text of the notice, Atta Tarar admitted in his reply that he had defamed Farah Khan’s name and the special assistant has been constantly defaming her name.

It further said Atta Tarar’s action is affecting Farah Khan’s reputation.

The notice further stated that the PM’s special assistant should apologize within seven days, otherwise a defamation claim would be filed against him.