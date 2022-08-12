News Desk

FIA constitutes more teams to probe PTI prohibited funding case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted more teams, expanding the scope of investigation into the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, the FIA has constituted five investigation teams to collect data and record statements in Islamabad and the other four provinces.

Deputy Director Amna Baig will head the probe team in the federal capital, which includes Ajmal Siddique, Sardarullah Babar, Asghar Ali Baloch, Rehana Kausar, and  Arbab Abbasi.

A four-member probe team in Balochistan includes Muhammad Ali Abro, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Afroz Ahmed Kalwar and Raja Muhammad Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, a five-member team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will be headed by Deputy Director Mohammad Aftab Butt. The team includes Afzal Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Irfanullah and Saima Nadeem.

Moreover, Deputy Director Rabia Qureshi will head the five-member probe team of Sindh Zone One. Rauf Sheikh, Sabeen Ghori, Aftab Vito and Rahat Khan are part of the team.

The probe team of Punjab Zone One will be headed by Deputy Director Mian Amir Iqbal. The team includes Muhammad Yusuf, Shahid Ali and Irfan Khan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against FIA’s notice in a prohibited funding case

Imran Ismail was summoned by FIA to probe into PTI foreign funding case after the ECP announced its verdict.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

