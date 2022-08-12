Five of Hyderabad fire victims die in Karachi hospital

HYDERABAD – At least five members of a family including three women died and four others wounded critically when fire erupted inside their house here in Ghareebabad area, police and rescue workers said on Thursday.

All the victims were shifted to Karachi with multiple burns where five of them were declared dead.

Police sources said that another four children of the same family were battling are for life at hospital in Karachi. Five of the victims who sustained critical burns in a fire incident in Ghareebabad area succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to the police sources, bodies of the deceased persons including a man, three women and a child were shifted to their residence in Hyderabad for the burial rites in the afternoon.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning in the house of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Paramedical Staff Association’s General Secretary Ravi Tanoli’s house in Ghareebabad. The police said the house caught fire due to gas leakage.

Tanoli’s father 55 years old Ratan Tanoli, mother 50 years old Sawitri, sisters 35 years old Ainee, sister-in -law 22 years old Usha and niece 5 years old Sharda were among the dead. A large number of local people, representatives of the traders and political figures attended the funeral and expressed condolences with the family.