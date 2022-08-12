FM lauds Togo’s contributions to promoting peace, stability on multilateral forums

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan desires to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation with Togo as part of the government’s vision for enhancing engagement with the African Continent.

Talking to his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in Islamabad on Thursday, he reiterated that Pakistan attaches high importance to its longstanding and cordial ties with Togo, which are based on mutual trust and common interests.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated Togo’s contributions to promoting peace and stability on important multilateral forums, such as the United Nations, African Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Foreign Minister Robert Dussey underscored Togo’s desire for deepening engagement with Pakistan, particularly in the trade, investment and security domains. He appreciated the support provided by Pakistan for the capacity building of Togolese diplomats and hoped that similar training opportunities could also be provided to Togo’s security personnel in the future.

Both sides agreed to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for high-level bilateral political engagement and people-to-people exchanges and to closely coordinate with the UN and OIC.

During his stay in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Robert Dussey will also be engaging with parliamentary leaders, other dignitaries, and members of the business community.