Former President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned India’s release of water in Pakistani rivers.

India’s release of water into Pakistani rivers is a flagrant violation of international agreements.

Due to this stubbornness of India, thousands of our villages and millions of acres of land are under flood.

Will go to every forum against these high tactics of India.